On Friday, November 27, 2026, a magnetic storm will begin on Earth, which is forecast to last two days—through November 28. The geomagnetic storm may affect the well-being of people who are sensitive to weather changes. In light of this, it is important to get plenty of rest and follow recommendations to maintain good health.

“A high-speed outflow from a coronal hole is expected to intensify geomagnetic conditions on November 27 and 28 to a G1 level,” the report states.

According to scientists’ forecasts, the magnetic storm is expected to peak on November 27, subside on the 28th, and geomagnetic conditions will return to normal on November 29.

Magnetic Storms: What They Are and How to Protect Yourself

Magnetic storms occur due to increased solar activity. During solar flares and plasma eruptions, the Sun sends streams of charged particles toward Earth, which interact with the planet’s magnetic field and cause disturbances. Such phenomena can last from a few hours to several days.

During periods of geomagnetic activity, some people complain of headaches, fatigue, irritability, sleep disturbances, and fluctuations in blood pressure.

There are no specific medications or ways to completely protect oneself from geomagnetic disturbances. However, it is generally recommended to pay closer attention to your health on such days: maintain a regular sleep schedule, drink plenty of water, eat a balanced diet, and avoid excessive consumption of caffeine and alcohol. Moderate physical activity and walks in the fresh air are also beneficial.



This information is provided by the British Geological Survey.

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