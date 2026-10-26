An 86-year-old woman who was injured during the Russian shelling of Uman died in the hospital

Tamara Yasinska, 86, who was injured in a Russian attack on October 21, died in a hospital in Uman. She was admitted to the hospital with thermal burns, but doctors were unable to save her life.

“Russian shelling claimed the life of a Uman resident. Unfortunately, medical personnel were unable to save 86-year-old Tamara Yasinska. On October 21, the woman was admitted to the hospital with burns. The victim also had severe underlying health conditions,” said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration. The enemy strike on the city resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles.

Source: Ihor Taburets on Telegram.

On the morning of October 21, the Russian army struck Uman in the Cherkasy region. The attack caused fires in a residential building, a hypermarket, and its surrounding area; a hotel was also damaged.

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