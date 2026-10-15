A memorial plaque honoring missing border guard Serhiy Bagriy was unveiled in Lutsk

In Lutsk, a memorial plaque was unveiled on the building of the City and District Court in honor of border guard Serhiy Bagriy, who was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Donetsk region. After contact with the soldier was lost in March 2024, he was considered missing under special circumstances for over two years. His death was recently officially confirmed.

The memorial ceremony was attended by the fallen soldier’s family, service members of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment, and employees of the Lutsk City and District Court.

The wife of the fallen soldier, Svitlana, attended the ceremonial unveiling of the memorial plaque with her sons, Oleksandr and Artur.

Representatives of the military unit, led by Colonel Mykhailo Kosarev, deputy chief of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment for moral and psychological support, also participated in the event. Staff members of the Lutsk City and District Court, along with its president, Anatoliy Pakholyuk, joined in honoring the memory of the defender.

The military unit’s chaplains, Father Mykhailo and Father Ruslan, conducted a memorial service for the fallen soldier.

Those present honored the memory of Serhiy Bagriy with a moment of silence, after which they laid flowers and candles at the memorial plaque.

Serhiy Bagriy was born on June 27, 1980, in the city of Kivertsi, Volyn Oblast. He graduated from the local secondary school No. 3 and later studied at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics.

After completing his studies, he worked for a long time at the State Treasury Department in the Volyn Oblast. Later, he served as an IT specialist at the Lutsk City and District Court.

On September 18, 2023, Serhiy Bagriy was mobilized into the ranks of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. After completing basic military training, he joined a combat unit of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment.

Starting in February 2024, he took part in combat operations in the Donetsk sector.

On March 12, 2024, Serhiy Bagriy was carrying out a combat mission near the village of Novomykhailivka in the Pokrovsk District of Donetsk Oblast.

While carrying out the mission, the senior soldier came under enemy fire from mortars, artillery, and small arms. After that, contact with him was lost.

Since then, the servicemember had been considered missing in action under special circumstances for over two years.

Recently, Serhiy Bagriy’s death was officially confirmed in accordance with the law. He died while carrying out missions to ensure Ukraine’s national security and defense, and to repel and deter armed aggression by the Russian Federation.

The unveiling of the memorial plaque served as a tribute to the border guard who gave his life for Ukraine. His name will be remembered by his family, fellow soldiers, and the community.

This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine—Western Border.

Earlier, a memorial complex in the shape of a bonfire was unveiled at the “Tustan” State Historical and Cultural Reserve in honor of the fallen defenders of Ukraine whose lives were connected to this location.

On August 31, a Garden of Remembrance was unveiled in Zolitude to honor the 54 people who died in the collapse of the Maxima supermarket. Survivors, relatives of the deceased, and emergency responders participated in the ceremony. November will mark the 13th anniversary of the tragedy, which also left dozens of people with serious injuries.

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