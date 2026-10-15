Zelenskyy Approved a New Human Rights Strategy for Ukraine's Accession to the EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree approving the National Human Rights Strategy, which takes into account Ukraine’s course toward European integration. The document is intended to help the state fulfill its obligations within the framework of negotiations on accession to the European Union.

The strategy aims to protect the rights and freedoms of all people under Ukraine’s jurisdiction, with a special focus on vulnerable groups. These include children, people with disabilities, veterans, internally displaced persons, prisoners of war, missing persons, national minorities, and the LGBTIQ+ community.

The document also calls for aligning Ukrainian legislation with European standards, strengthening the capacity of state bodies and local governments, and improving mechanisms for protecting human rights under martial law and during reconstruction.

Implementation of the strategy will be funded from the state and local budgets, and the necessary expenditures will be determined annually, taking into account financial capabilities.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Packages from abroad may become more expensive due to a new VAT.

A relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported a revised draft law amending the Tax and Customs Codes. The proposed changes could affect Ukrainians’ purchases on popular online marketplaces.

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