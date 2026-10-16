In Ternopil, a 17-year-old boy set a dog on a police officer

In Ternopil, a 17-year-old local resident set a fighting dog on a police officer, causing the woman to suffer lacerations to her face. Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal investigation into the incident. The minor could face up to five years in prison.

The incident occurred at a retail store in downtown Ternopil. During her lunch break, an employee of the Ternopil District Police Department entered the supermarket and witnessed a conflict between store employees and a group of young men.

According to law enforcement, the young men were behaving defiantly and grossly disrupting public order. One of them was inside the store with a fighting-breed dog that was not wearing a muzzle. The young men ignored the security guard’s warnings and refused to leave the store.

The police officer decided to put a stop to the misconduct. She identified herself, presented her badge, and reprimanded the group. In response, the young men reacted aggressively and left the premises.

However, the conflict did not end there. When the officer stepped outside, one of the young men began hurling profanities at her and set the dog on her.

As a result of the attack, the woman sustained lacerations to her face and sought medical attention.

After the incident, the suspect left the scene. Police quickly identified him and located him. He turned out to be a 17-year-old resident of Ternopil.

As law enforcement officials discovered, the minor had previously come to the attention of the police on multiple occasions and is currently on probation. In addition, criminal cases are currently pending in court in which he is named as a suspect in property crimes.

In connection with the attack, police investigators, under the procedural supervision of the Ternopil District Prosecutor’s Office, have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—threats or violence against a law enforcement officer.

A pretrial investigation is currently underway. Law enforcement officials are determining whether to notify the suspect of the charges against him and to impose a preventive measure.

The 17-year-old Ternopil resident could face up to five years in prison for the offense.

This was reported by the Ternopil Regional Police.

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