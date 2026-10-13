A 27-year-old Lviv resident will stand trial in Lviv on charges of purchasing and possessing psychotropic substances with the intent to sell them. The man worked as a postal worker and, according to investigators, planned to distribute the drugs via “stashes.”

According to investigators, he ordered the shipment of psychotropic substances via Telegram. After receiving the coordinates of a hiding spot near Kamianetska Street, the man retrieved the packages and placed them in a backpack. About an hour later, law enforcement officers stopped him.

During the search, officers seized 200 packets of PVP with a total weight of over 72.5 grams, as well as ecstasy tablets and MDMA powder with a total weight of nearly 33.4 grams.

The man is charged with the illegal acquisition and possession of particularly dangerous psychotropic substances for the purpose of distribution on a particularly large scale, as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals. He faces charges under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Lviv Regional Police. The indictment has already been submitted to the court.

Source: Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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