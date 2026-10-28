The Ministry of Health has denied reports of a potential drug shortage caused by Russian attacks

There is no systemic shortage of medicines in Ukraine, despite targeted Russian shelling of the pharmaceutical sector’s warehousing, manufacturing, and logistics infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health noted that due to enemy attacks, only isolated and temporary disruptions in the supply of certain medications are possible.

To ensure a rapid response and minimize risks, the government has streamlined regulatory procedures: Resolution No. 1062 of August 26, 2026, allows pharmaceutical companies to use additional warehouse space for the storage and shipment of medicines, and Resolution No. 1254 of October 13, 2026, simplified state quality control during the import of medicines without lowering quality requirements.

Source: “RBC-Ukraine.”

The government has simplified the procedure for inspecting imported medicines to speed up their delivery to pharmacies and hospitals.

In the Mykolaiv region, a patient with cancer received medical cannabis-based medications for the first time in Ukraine.

Law enforcement officials uncovered a scheme to supply medical drugs to public institutions at inflated prices, which caused losses of over 80.9 million hryvnias to the state and local budgets.

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