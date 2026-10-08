On Friday, October 9, rain and cooler temperatures will sweep across Ukraine

The weather in Ukraine will change significantly on October 9. A drop in temperature and rain are expected in many regions.

In which regions is rain likely on October 9?

An expert said that a cold front will move into Ukraine on Friday.

It will bring increased cloud cover and rainy weather:

to western Ukraine;

in the northern regions (except for Sumy);

to Vinnytsia Oblast;

to certain areas of the Cherkasy region.

What to Expect on Friday in Terms of Air Temperature

According to Didenko, a drop in air temperatures is expected on October 9 in the regions mentioned above:

in the western regions, temperatures are expected to range from +13 to +17°C;

in most northern regions and in the Vinnytsia region—around +17...+19°C.

In the rest of Ukraine, dry and warm weather will continue, with temperatures ranging from +20 to +24°C.

What to expect from the wind over the next 24 hours

The meteorologist also mentioned a “distinctive feature of tomorrow’s weather pattern.”

According to her, this refers to an intensification of the west and southwest winds.

“In some places, there will be strong gusts of up to 15–20 meters per second,” Didenko clarified.

Weather forecast for Kyiv residents

“The weather will change in Kyiv tomorrow,” the meteorologist said.

She noted that the temperature on Friday will drop to 16–17 degrees Celsius.

Rain is expected.

Strong southwesterly winds are also expected.

“Dear weather-sensitive folks! Get your ‘Kaptopress,’ ‘Nurofen,’ and ‘Corvalol’ ready—the body often reacts strongly to changes in the weather,” Didenko advised.

At the same time, she noted that it is still too early to talk about “a serious cold snap and relentless, gloomy autumn rains.”

“There will still be plenty of nice weather,” the specialist concluded.

This is reported with reference to a post by meteorologist and weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook.

Weather in Ukraine on October 8: A very warm day with no precipitation is expected.

As a reminder, the coming days in Ukraine will bring warm and mostly dry weather.

Warm days and cold nights: what the weather will be like in October.

Frosts will become more frequent in Ukraine: forecasters have warned about the start of October.

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