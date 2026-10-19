The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated more than 335 million hryvnias in subsidies from the state budget to local budgets. The funds will be used to provide housing for family-type children’s homes in 2026.

“The total amount of allocated funds is 335.36 million hryvnias. These funds will be used to implement public investment projects in 11 regions of Ukraine that have submitted the relevant applications and outlined their needs,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the main goal of the decision is to support family-type children’s homes and create appropriate, comfortable conditions for raising orphans and children deprived of parental care in a family environment.

This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers has preliminarily approved new reservation rules.

The Ministry of Defense has allowed military personnel abroad to undergo medical examinations remotely.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved new rules for housing registration for military personnel.

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