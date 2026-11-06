A man who held hostages in a store was arrested in Ternopil

The Ternopil City and District Court ordered a 53-year-old local resident to be held in custody without the right to bail. On November 5, he entered a retail store armed, threatened customers, and unlawfully deprived them of their liberty.

The suspect, who was intoxicated, was apprehended by KORD special forces during a special police operation.

Police investigators charged the suspect with unlawful deprivation of liberty, threatening or using violence against a law enforcement officer, and hooliganism involving the use of a weapon. The suspect faces up to 7 years in prison.

Source: National Police of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on November 5 in Ternopil, an armed man locked the store manager in her office. Two shots were then fired from inside the room. Law enforcement officers are conducting a special operation at the scene to apprehend the man. The police are urging citizens not to approach the scene of the incident and to stay away from it.

Shooting at the Pechersk Shopping Center: Suspect Taken into Custody Without Bail.

The suspect in the shooting in Kyiv’s Svyatoshynsky District has been formally charged.

A shooting occurred in Zhytomyr Oblast between a soldier and a local resident (video).

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