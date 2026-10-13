In Ternopil, a man promised to remove a conscript from the TCC’s wanted list for $6,000

In Ternopil, a local resident was notified that he was suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing the decisions of officials at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC). According to the investigation, the man promised to help a man subject to military conscription have his name removed from the wanted list and secure a reservation for $6,000.

According to the investigation, the suspect repeatedly communicated with a man who was wanted for failing to appear in response to a summons from the Ternopil Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

The suspect offered to resolve this issue for a fee and subsequently help secure an exemption from mobilization. He convinced the conscript that he had personal connections with TCC officials and could influence their decisions.

The suspect priced his services at $6,000. According to the agreement, the money was to be paid in two installments: $3,000 immediately, and the remainder after the man was removed from the wanted list.

Later, in a parking lot near a fast-food restaurant, the man received the first installment of the agreed-upon amount—$3,000.

After that, he was detained by law enforcement officers.

The Ternopil resident was notified of the charges against him under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the decision-making of public officials, combined with extortion.

The penalty under the charged article provides for three to eight years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Ternopil District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Ternopil Region, with operational support from the criminal police division of the same department.

At this stage, the case is based on suspicion; the man’s guilt must be established in court.

This was reported by the Ternopil District Prosecutor’s Office, which is overseeing the proceedings in the case.

Earlier, law enforcement officials announced that a lawyer from the Kyiv region was suspected of demanding 25,000 U.S. dollars to influence officials in order to remove a person subject to military service from the wanted list of the Territorial Recruitment Center and the Special Forces, to make changes to the “Oberig” registry, and to falsify documents to obtain a disability classification.

Previously, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of $14,000.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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