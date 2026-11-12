In Ternopil, doctors were sentenced in the case involving the death of a toddler during dental treatment

In Ternopil, a court handed down a verdict against two doctors from the regional children’s clinical hospital in the case of the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy during dental treatment. The tragedy occurred in November 2023. The child died during routine treatment for tooth decay, which was performed under general anesthesia.

“Following a public indictment by prosecutors from the Ternopil Regional and District Prosecutor’s Offices, the court handed down a guilty verdict against two doctors from the Ternopil Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital. Their failure to properly perform their professional duties led to the death of the young patient,” the statement reads.

According to the prosecutor’s office, in November 2023, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy died during routine treatment for tooth decay under general anesthesia. According to the investigation, the doctors ignored the child’s severe chronic inflammatory condition, which had been indicated by previous blood tests. They also failed to ensure proper preoperative preparation and did not conduct additional examinations. During the medical procedure, the child developed acute cardiopulmonary failure and pulmonary edema. This led to cardiac arrest. The boy died that evening.



“The prosecutor established a causal link between the violations of medical protocols and job descriptions and the child’s death. Although the defendants did not admit guilt, their guilt was fully proven by the evidence examined during the trial,” the statement added.

The dental surgeon and the anesthesiologist were found guilty under Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court sentenced the oral surgeon to two years in prison and the anesthesiologist to one year in prison. Both medical professionals were also barred from holding positions related to the provision of medical care and the practice of medicine for a period of three years.

This was reported with reference to the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In Ternopil, a doctor was notified of being named a suspect in connection with a child’s death.

Law enforcement officials cited the preliminary cause of the boy’s death during dental treatment

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