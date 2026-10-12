A new feature for customers has been added to the Nova Poshta app

Nova Poshta has added a new feature to its mobile app that allows users to link up to three phone numbers at the same time. This will allow customers to track and manage packages from different profiles without logging out of their account or having to re-authenticate.

The update will eliminate the need for users to switch accounts every time they want to use the company’s services from a different phone number.

This new feature is primarily intended for users who have multiple phone numbers—such as personal, work, or international numbers—used for receiving and sending packages.

Previously, to switch between different accounts, users had to log out of one account and log into another. Now, this process has been significantly simplified.

In the new “Nova Poshta” app, you can add up to three phone numbers and switch between them with a single tap. Each number has its own parcel management features and receives corresponding notifications.

To add another number, open the “Nova Poshta” mobile app and go to the “Profile” section, located in the lower-right corner of the screen.

Next, select the “Add Profile” option. This is where users can link additional phone numbers and switch between them without logging out of their account.

In total, the app supports up to three phone numbers. These can be different numbers that a person uses for personal needs, work, or while traveling abroad.

After adding profiles, customers will be able to manage shipments and receive notifications for each number. At the same time, there’s no longer a need to log out of one account and log back into another each time.

This was reported with reference to the company.

“Nova Poshta” has launched overnight delivery to parcel lockers.

Earlier, the logistics company “Nova Poshta” warned citizens about fake job postings circulating online that were being distributed in its name. Fraudsters are illegally copying the company’s logo and exploiting the well-known brand to trick users into clicking on dangerous links.

In addition, the “Nova” Group of Companies, which includes Ukraine’s largest private postal operator, “Nova Poshta,” is in negotiations to acquire a bank and plans to establish the country’s first financial inclusion bank. According to sources in the financial market and at the National Bank of Ukraine, the process is in its final stages and could be completed by the end of summer 2026.

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