Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to freeze hostilities along the current front lines if this would help end the war. He made these remarks in an interview with the American television network Fox News while answering a question about a possible peace agreement. At the same time, the statement refers to a cessation of hostilities along the current front line, not to the legal recognition of the occupied territories as Russian.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to consider a cessation of hostilities along the current lines. In his view, this could be a concrete step toward ending the war. During the interview, the host asked whether Ukraine would agree to a peace deal that would freeze the situation as it currently stands. The question also included the condition that Ukraine retain control over 75% or more of its territory.

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“Yes. We need to freeze the situation now, and I believe this is the realistic path to ending this war,” Zelenskyy replied.

What Does a Ceasefire Mean?

A ceasefire along the current front lines would mean a halt to active hostilities without an immediate resolution of all territorial issues. Such a scenario could pave the way for further negotiations, but it does not in itself constitute a full-fledged peace agreement. It is important to distinguish between the de facto line of control and Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. A ceasefire along current positions does not imply automatic recognition of the territories occupied by Russia as part of Russia.

In the excerpt from the interview cited above, Zelenskyy described a freeze on hostilities as a possible path to ending the war. However, he did not provide details on potential agreements, particularly regarding security guarantees, monitoring of the ceasefire, and the subsequent resolution of territorial issues. Thus, the president’s statement concerns a willingness to consider halting hostilities at current positions as a step toward peace. Whether this option will form the basis of a specific agreement will depend on the terms of the negotiations and the positions of the parties. The head of state made these remarks during an appearance on Fox News.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated after a meeting with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg that there is a basis for reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. The American side brought documents containing proposals for resolving the war, but their contents have not yet been disclosed. During the talks, Putin also announced the release of U.S. citizen Stephen Gabbard, whom a Russian court had imprisoned on charges of mercenary activity.

The U.S. hopes that the easing of sanctions on Russian diesel fuel and other steps taken by the U.S. administration will prompt Vladimir Putin to compromise on ending the war against Ukraine. At the same time, it is currently unclear whether these decisions will influence the Kremlin’s position.

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