The government has begun to unfreeze previously frozen expenditures

The Cabinet of Ministers has begun to gradually resume funding for expenditures that had previously been temporarily suspended. Specifically, this refers to funding for the regions.

“This week, Parliament approved a number of critical bills that pave the way for receiving a portion of the international financial assistance needed to cover the budget deficit in 2026,” Koretsky wrote.

He added that the Cabinet is expediting the necessary procedures to ensure that funds from partners are received as quickly as possible.

“Once again, I thank the members of Parliament for supporting these decisions. We are counting on the same effective work during the coming weeks of the session.

This will determine whether we receive the full amount of international aid and whether we can resume expenditures that were forced to be suspended,” Koretskyi added.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

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