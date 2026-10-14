In Odessa, seven TCC employees were sentenced to prison terms for violence

The Primorsky District Court of Odessa found nine employees of the district military registration and enlistment office and the joint venture guilty of unlawfully detaining men and using violence during mobilization activities.

Seven received actual prison terms ranging from 5 years and 1 month to 7 years and 1 month.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), in June 2026, law enforcement officers uncovered a group of TCC employees who had organized the illegal transport and detention of men at the recruitment center’s premises.

The victims were beaten, intimidated, and subjected to psychological pressure. Investigators documented numerous instances of cruel treatment.

Source: State Bureau of Investigation

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