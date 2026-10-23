Reserve+ will temporarily suspend the processing of certain deferrals

Starting October 23 at 10:00 p.m., it will be temporarily impossible to apply for certain deferrals through the “Reserve+” app due to scheduled technical maintenance on the Ministry of Justice’s systems.

The restrictions will apply to deferrals related to having children, caring for relatives, and the family status of military personnel.

Services are scheduled to resume on October 26 after 8:00 a.m. If a deferment is already reflected in the electronic military registration document, it will remain valid. Users are asked not to log out of their accounts during the maintenance.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Previously, the “Reserve+” app had once again made it possible to apply for deferrals related to disability. This applies to cases where the disability affects the conscript himself, his child, or his parents. The service resumed operation after technical work on the Ministry of Social Policy’s systems was completed.

A technical glitch occurred in the “Reserve+” app on September 28. Some users are unable to access the service and view their military registration data.

Teachers and other educational staff at general secondary schools can now apply for a deferment from mobilization directly through the “Reserve+” app. The system automatically verifies the necessary information.

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