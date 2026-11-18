On Thursday, November 19, 2026, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is expected in Ukraine. Rain is expected throughout the country overnight, and precipitation will continue during the day on the Left Bank and in Zakarpattia. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to forecasters, weather conditions with precipitation of varying intensity will be caused by atmospheric fronts moving eastward. In the east and southeast, heavy rain is expected in some areas during the day, while no significant precipitation is expected in the rest of the country during daylight hours. Winds will be predominantly westerly, 7–12 m/s, though gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are possible in some parts of the western regions.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 2–8° above zero, while daytime highs will reach 8–13°. It will be warmest in the southern regions, where nighttime temperatures are expected to be 7–12°, and daytime temperatures will reach 11–16° above zero. In the Carpathians, moderate rain mixed with wet snow and temperatures around 0° are forecast for the night, with light rain and temperatures of 2–7° during the day.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, moderate rain is expected overnight on November 19, with no precipitation during the day. The wind will be westerly, 7–12 m/s. In the capital, the temperature at night will be 5–7° above zero, and during the day—10–12° above zero; in the region, it will be 2–7° above zero at night and 8–13° above zero during the day.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, though overall the month may be warmer than the climatic norm.

On the east coast of India, at least six people died after Cyclone Arnav passed through, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds. Power outages also persisted in several areas of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

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