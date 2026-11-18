Vladimir Orlov, former first deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, appealed to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau following the release of new recordings of conversations that mention possible agreements regarding a case before the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

According to Orlov, the circumstances of this case include meetings during which certain agreements were discussed. He emphasized that the explanation that these agreements did not yield results should not serve as grounds for terminating the investigation.

Separately, the former official mentioned the sum of $10,000, which, he claims, is involved in the case. He posed a series of questions to NABU: Has the origin of the released recordings been verified? Has it been established exactly which funds were being discussed? And have all the circumstances and the roles of the participants in the conversations been clarified?

“I have a simple question for NABU. Has the origin of these recordings been verified? Has it been established exactly what funds were being discussed? Have all the circumstances and the roles of the participants in the conversations been verified?” Orlov noted.

Vladimir Orlov also recalled the criminal prosecution against him by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). According to him, the court of first instance acquitted him, but the anti-corruption agencies continue to uphold the charges.

Orlov asserts that the materials from the covert investigative (surveillance) operations did not record him requesting an unlawful benefit, and he was not detained while receiving a bribe.

“But that did not prevent NABU and the SAP from bringing the case to court and maintaining the charges for over two years,” the former official stated.

In his view, anti-corruption agencies should investigate all circumstances with equal thoroughness, regardless of who the case involves.

“Do we have one law for everyone? Or are there separate rules for those close to the heads of anti-corruption agencies?” concluded Volodymyr Orlov.

Source: Volodymyr Orlov.

On Wednesday, November 18, at the initiative of People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, the Kyiv City Council hosted a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) regarding violations of defense legislation and corruption offenses. SBU General Serhiy Duka was invited to attend.

As a reminder, General Serhiy Duka appeared at the session and answered certain questions. In particular, during the session, Duka stated that he had watched an interview with “The Mexican,” but was not personally acquainted with him.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detained SBU General Serhiy Duka as part of a case involving bribes from call centers. The detention took place as part of the “Carthage” operation to expose a criminal organization whose members systematically paid bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

Earlier, a figure featured in NABU’s recordings related to the “Carthage” case, Yegor Burkin, known as “The Mexican,” gave an interview to blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko, in which he discussed the monthly turnover of call centers, their total number in Ukraine, and the need for protection for such businesses.

Burkin also explained how call centers in Ukraine are categorized by type of fraud. According to him, call centers are divided into 5–6 categories based on their activities. These could be call centers targeting banks—specifically, those that scam elderly people. They could also be call centers operating in the forex market. This isn’t fraud, but they’re looking for risk-takers who want to make a quick buck. There are call centers for fortune-tellers, call centers for selling dietary supplements, call centers for pyramid schemes, and call centers for investment refunds.

In addition, “The Mexican” confirmed his voice on the recordings and clarified his remarks regarding the attack on investigative journalist Denis Bigus. “Denis Bigus did not receive a single threat directed at him. No action was taken against Denis Bigus. What I say in private conversations with anyone is of no consequence,” stated Vasyl Tymoshenko’s interlocutor.

Read us on