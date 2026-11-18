Portugal has no plans to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as these aircraft are needed to defend its own airspace and maritime territories. At the same time, Lisbon is willing to consider providing further training for Ukrainian pilots and supplying ammunition for these aircraft.

According to the Portuguese foreign minister, the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is not currently under consideration. Portugal itself needs these aircraft to ensure its defense, particularly to maintain control over its airspace and maritime territories.

However, the issue of military training for Ukrainian pilots may be the subject of separate agreements.

Rangel noted that Portuguese teams have previously trained Ukrainian military personnel in the operation of F-16 fighter jets. Therefore, in his view, cooperation in this area could continue.

The minister plans to discuss the possibilities for such assistance with the Portuguese Ministry of Defense. It is this ministry and the country’s armed forces that have the authority to make the relevant decisions.

“We also need to consider the issue of ammunition used by the F-16s and determine whether cooperation in this area is possible,” added Paulo Rangel.

Regarding the possibility of transferring the aircraft themselves to Ukraine, the foreign minister was unequivocal. According to him, Portugal cannot part with its fighter jets, as they are needed to defend its own territory.

Rangel explained that Portuguese airspace is very large and covers not only land but also maritime areas.

Therefore, Portugal rules out transferring F-16s to Ukraine but is open to other forms of support, including training Ukrainian pilots and potentially supplying ammunition for the fighter jets.

This was stated by Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

During an online address at the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force with additional aircraft.

Ukraine expects to receive its first Swedish Gripen fighter jets in January–February 2027. In particular, these aircraft are planned to be used to destroy Russian “Shahed”-type attack drones.

Read us on