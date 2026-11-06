Ukraine plans to make doping control stations mandatory at competitions

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a bill that establishes new rules for combating doping in Ukrainian sports. Specifically, organizers of official competitions and training camps will be required to set up doping control stations. There are also plans to strengthen the independence of anti-doping commissions and bring Ukrainian legislation into line with international standards that will take effect in 2027.

The government has approved a draft law “On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On Anti-Doping Activities in Sports’ Regarding the Improvement of the National System for the Prevention of Doping in Sports.” The document is intended to update the operating rules of the Ukrainian anti-doping system and bring them into line with the requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The changes are related to the new edition of the World Anti-Doping Code and updated international standards. They will take effect on January 1, 2027. Therefore, Ukrainian legislation is planned to be brought into compliance with the new requirements in advance.

What Will Change in Anti-Doping Rules

The draft law provides for updating terminology and clarifying certain provisions of the current law. In particular, it is proposed to amend the definition of “doping in sport.” This definition will be aligned with the anti-doping rules of the National Anti-Doping Center, which must comply with Ukrainian legislation and the World Anti-Doping Code.

There are also plans to clarify the names of the international standards referenced by Ukrainian legislation, as well as the definitions of certain terms. This is necessary to ensure that Ukrainian rules more accurately align with international requirements and do not create discrepancies in their application. Another proposal concerns the name of the specialized state institution “National Anti-Doping Center.” They want to change it to “National Anti-Doping Center of Ukraine.” This name should clearly identify the institution at the international level.

Anti-doping commissions are to be made more independent

A separate set of amendments concerns the bodies responsible for the operation of the national anti-doping system. The draft law aims to more clearly delineate and specify the powers of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Anti-Doping Center, the Supervisory Board, and the Nomination Committee. There are also plans to change the procedure for forming the Nomination Committee. Separately, the rules for selecting and appointing members of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Commission and the Anti-Doping Appeals Commission will be revised.

The main goal of these changes is to ensure the independence of the commissions in accordance with WADA requirements. They must make decisions free from outside influence, and the procedure for their formation must comply with international standards.In addition, the law plans to specify a complete list of grounds on which the terms of Nomination Committee members may be terminated early. This should make the procedure clearer and more transparent.

Doping control checkpoints are to become mandatory

One of the most notable changes directly concerns sporting events. The draft law stipulates that during official competitions and training camps, organizers will be required to set up doping control stations.

This requirement will apply to events included in Ukraine’s Unified Calendar of Physical Culture, Health, and Sports Events and Competitions. In other words, it applies to official events listed in the national sports calendar.

They also intend to clarify the requirements for specialists authorized to conduct doping control. This applies to individuals who are directly involved in testing athletes. The relevant rules are planned to be aligned with updated international standards.

Members of anti-doping commissions will receive compensation

Another part of the bill concerns compensation for members of anti-doping bodies. The document proposes establishing the legal grounds for paying them compensation for performing their duties. This will apply to members of the Disciplinary Anti-Doping Commission, the Anti-Doping Appeals Commission, and the Therapeutic Use Committee. The latter considers requests from athletes to use prohibited substances or methods for medical reasons.

Thus, the proposed changes cover not only doping tests for athletes but also the work of the institutions and commissions responsible for enforcing anti-doping rules. Currently, the Cabinet of Ministers has only approved the draft law. It must now be reviewed by the Verkhovna Rada. The new requirements will become mandatory only after the law is passed and enters into force.

Bozhidar Andreev, a Bulgarian weightlifter and bronze medalist at the 2024 Olympic Games, has been disqualified for four years for violating anti-doping rules. A metabolite of mesterolone—a banned substance whose use violates anti-doping regulations—was detected in his system.

Eight players from the Tunisian national soccer team tested positive for doping during the 2026 World Cup. Clenbuterol was detected in their samples; however, a preliminary investigation suggests that the banned substance may have entered their systems through meat the team consumed while in Mexico.



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