Ukraine has begun strengthening security at 170 Ukrenergo substations

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Repairs at damaged energy facilities continue whenever the security situation allows. Special recognition was given to the energy workers who are working around the clock to restore power supply and bring electricity back to consumers.

During the meeting, they heard reports from management regarding the restoration of damaged facilities, the construction of shelters and protective structures, stockpiles of necessary equipment, and the power grid’s readiness for the winter season.

They also discussed the enemy’s possible intentions regarding energy infrastructure and plans to counter Russian attacks.

Special attention was given to the urgent needs of energy companies, which can be met through the Energy Support Fund, as well as to issues that require active assistance from international partners.

The Ministry of Energy notes that it is doing everything necessary to distribute the required equipment from energy hubs to the regions as quickly as possible.

In 2026, equipment worth over 39 million euros was purchased for Ukrenergo through the Energy Support Fund.

Specifically, this includes:

power transformers ;

battery packs;

other power equipment;

necessary materials.

In addition, nearly 520 metric tons of humanitarian aid were distributed from the Ministry of Energy’s hubs to meet Ukrenergo’s needs. The equipment delivered included transformers, generators, cables, and other materials.

One of the main priorities remains protecting Ukrenergo’s key substations from Russian attacks.

Currently, work is underway at 170 sites to install engineering protection systems. Work has already been completed at nearly 120 sites, while construction and installation work continues at the others.

Construction is being funded through grants and loans, as well as state budget funds.

Following the inspection, instructions were given to accelerate work on protecting energy facilities to ensure they are as prepared as possible for the winter season.

Protecting substations, restoring damaged infrastructure, and stockpiling necessary equipment remain key tasks for ensuring the stable operation of Ukraine’s power grid this winter.

This was reported by Denys Shmyhal.

As a reminder, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone attacked one of the power utility’s sites located in a frontline area. Since the beginning of September, this facility has been targeted by a drone for the ninth time.

In Ukraine, rolling blackouts will be implemented starting at 3:00 p.m. on October 6.

Earlier, Ukrenergo issued a forecast for power outages on October 6.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck a power facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

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