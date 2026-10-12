Ukraine has expedited the procedures for cutting down trees to establish defensive lines in border areas.

Applications for such work will be reviewed within two business days, and in certain urgent cases, logging will be permitted without a logging permit.

The changes apply to areas along the border with Russia and Belarus. They are intended to reduce delays in the construction of fortifications, fences, clearings, border markers, and utility lines.

In areas of active combat operations and other designated border zones, defense forces will be able to cut down and remove trees and shrubs without a logging permit. In such cases, preliminary inspections by special commissions will also be waived.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy explained that these new measures are intended to ensure the faster establishment of defensive lines and structures in accordance with the operational situation.

Source: Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

In Volyn, a forester from the Kivertsi Forest District was caught and is suspected of organizing the illegal felling of 162 trees. According to the investigation, the losses to the state exceed 6.5 million hryvnias.

The municipal enterprise “Kyivteploenergo” reported that tree removal for the installation of a heating network had not resumed in the Teremky district of Kyiv. On September 21, construction and installation work is underway at the site to lay a backup heating pipeline for the Teremky-1 and Teremky-2 residential complexes.

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