A cold snap and the first snow are coming to Ukraine: Forecast for November 5–7

In the coming days, temperatures in Ukraine will drop, and rain, wet snow, and nighttime frosts are expected in some regions.

On Thursday, November 5, dry weather with clouds and sunny intervals will prevail. Overnight temperatures will range from +3° to -3°, and up to +7° in the far south. Daytime temperatures are expected to be +4…+9°.

On Friday, November 6, light rain and wet snow are forecast for most regions. Temperatures throughout the day will range from +0° to +6°. In the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, nighttime frosts of up to -5° are possible.

On Saturday, November 7, light snow is expected in some areas. It is possible overnight in most regions, except for the western regions, and during the day in the southeast. Temperatures at night will range from +3° to -3°, and during the day from 0° to +6°.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

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