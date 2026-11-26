In Uzhhorod, during martial law, there will be a daily nighttime ban from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. on the movement of vehicles with excessive noise levels, according to the press service of the Uzhhorod City Council.

The restriction applies to motorcycles, mopeds, scooters, and cars with exhaust systems lacking mufflers, straight-through exhaust systems, and tuned engines.

To ensure quiet and public order at night, the Uzhhorod District Police Department and the Patrol Police Department in Zakarpattia Oblast have been advised to step up monitoring of drivers. At the same time, the Department of Urban Infrastructure of the Uzhhorod City Council is to develop and install appropriate traffic signs or informational signs regarding the traffic restrictions.

Source: Press Service of the Uzhhorod City Council.

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