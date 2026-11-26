HIMERA, a Ukrainian defense company that develops communications systems protected against electronic warfare, has raised $5 million in investment. The funding will be used to develop new products, advance secure communications technologies, and scale solutions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The investment round was led by the Scandinavian fund Gardar. HIMERA’s existing investors—Varangians, Bulava, and Green Flag VC—also participated in the funding. In addition, the company brought on two new partners: Superangel and Next Front Ventures.

The funds are planned to be used to develop secure communication systems, create new products, and expand the company’s manufacturing and technological capabilities. This should help meet the needs of the Ukrainian military.

Another key focus will be expanding HIMERA’s presence in the international market.

Misha Rudominsky, the company’s co-founder and CEO, noted that the new funding will accelerate the development of technologies that help Ukrainian military personnel carry out combat missions.

HIMERA was founded in 2022 following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The company specializes in the development and production of tactical radios, repeaters, and software for managing communications systems.

Its technologies are designed to operate in environments where electronic warfare is employed.

In 2024, HIMERA entered the international market and began supplying radios to the United States.

By December 2025, the company had already raised over $2.5 million in investments. One of its priorities at the time was expanding the team, particularly by hiring IT specialists.

This was reported by DOU, to which company representatives spoke about the fundraising.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian company Himera, in collaboration with the Danish firm GomSpace, launched OBRIA NANO into orbit—the first test satellite of Ukraine’s future independent satellite communications network. It is already operational.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has agreed to cooperate with the Finnish companies ICEYE and Nokia in the field of space technology. The parties signed a letter of intent regarding the possible creation of a secure satellite communications system that will be under the control of the Ukrainian government.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are able to monitor the movements of Russian troops in near real time using ICEYE satellites.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that it has signed a memorandum with ICEYE, a Finnish company and one of the world’s leaders in satellite technology, to deepen cooperation in the field of space reconnaissance.

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