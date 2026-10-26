On October 26, the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail for People’s Deputy Yulia Tymoshenko in the case involving the alleged bribery of lawmakers—from 33.28 million hryvnias to 266,240 hryvnias.

The defense requested the reduction, arguing that Tymoshenko is fulfilling her procedural obligations and that the risks cited by the prosecution have diminished.

The lawyers also noted that the bail had been posted by other individuals who need the funds for their own purposes.

The prosecutor objected to this decision, citing the lawmaker’s financial resources. According to him, her financial disclosure statement shows that one of her accounts holds 46 million hryvnias.

After reducing the bail amount, the court ordered that the funds paid in excess of the newly determined amount be returned to the bail guarantors.

On September 17, the High Anti-Corruption Court continued the preliminary hearing in the case of MP Yulia Tymoshenko. The court is reviewing the case materials during the preliminary hearing stage.

The High Anti-Corruption Court continued the preliminary hearing in the case of Yulia Tymoshenko.

People’s Artist of Ukraine Anatoliy Khostikoev recalled the story of how he met Yulia Tymoshenko, an encounter that unexpectedly changed his life. According to the actor, after he supported the then-prime minister during a political crisis, that encounter ultimately led him to a seat on the Kyiv City Council.

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