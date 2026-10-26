Zelenskyy removed Iryna Mudra from the Business Support Council

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed Iryna Mudra from the Council for Entrepreneurship Support, which is headed by Kyrylo Budanov.

She also lost her position as deputy chair of this advisory body.

At the same time, the president has reshuffled the Council, appointing new business representatives and government officials. Among them are Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko, CEO of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mauro Longobardo, and co-founder of Vydavnytstvo Staroho Leva Mariana Savka.

Source: Presidential Decree

The full bail amount of 20 million hryvnias was posted for Iryna Mudra, former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale special operation called “Forest Gump.” According to anti-corruption agencies, the operation involved exposing a group that may have included current and former members of parliament, high-ranking officials from the Office of the President, representatives of a state-owned bank, and other individuals. According to investigators, 150 million hryvnias may have been laundered through a state-owned bank to pay bail for one of the suspects in another high-profile case—Operation “Midas.”

On the same day, news broke of investigative actions involving Mudra. Shortly thereafter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed her from her position as deputy head of the Office of the President. The decree itself does not explain the reasons for the dismissal, but the timing of the dismissal in relation to the NABU operation was more than telling.

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