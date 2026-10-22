The High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail for Ramiz Ramazanov, an advisor to Ukraine’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva, from 8 million to 2 million hryvnias.

He is a defendant in a case involving the alleged embezzlement of more than 37 million hryvnias in donations intended to support Ukraine.

Ramiz Ramazanov is the son of Ali Ramazanov, the former owner of the construction company “Navigatorspetsbud.”

Ramazanov is also linked to Valery Borisov, a former deputy mayor of Kyiv who held the position during Oleksandr Omelchenko’s tenure, served as a member of parliament, and headed the Kyiv headquarters of the Party of Regions.

Borisov, along with former People’s Deputy Dmytro Andriyevskyi, was a co-owner of the company “Kyivpidzemshlyakhbud.”

Source: Absolution Leaks.

NABU was unable to substantiate the allegations against Galushchenko due to confusion over case numbers.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has begun reviewing Galushchenko’s appeal regarding the preventive measure.

The trial of former Energy Minister Galushchenko in the “Midas” case has begun in Kyiv.

As a reminder, former Energy Minister Galushchenko is challenging his detention in the “Midas” case in court.

Read us on