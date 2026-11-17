Igor Isakov, the widower of Ukrainian actress and TV host Ruslana Pysanka, has reportedly joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Throughout October and November, he posted several photos on his Facebook page showing him in military uniform, taken in a wooded area and in a trench.

Isakov has not yet disclosed any details regarding the circumstances of his mobilization, his specific unit, or his position. However, in the comments under one of his posts, he responded to a follower’s question about whether he is currently on the front lines. “Hi. Not at the moment. Not all members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the front lines,” the man explained succinctly.

In the comments, social media users expressed their gratitude and support to Isakov. In particular, Ukrainian actress Rimma Zyubina wrote that she is ready to help him organize a volunteer drive if needed.

Source: Igor Isakov’s Facebook.

Igor Isakov and Ruslana Pysanka were married in 2012 and remained married for about ten years until the actress’s death in the summer of 2022.

Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Oleksenko, known for his roles in the films “Kruty.1918,” “Doctor Kovalchuk 2,” and “The On-Call Doctor,” announced his mobilization into the Armed Forces of Ukraine after a long absence from the public eye.

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