The government adopted the corresponding decision in Resolution No. 1426 of November 14. The document provides for three transfer options: between units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, between units of the National Guard, and from the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the National Guard and vice versa. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a separate procedure for each of these cases. Service members will be able to submit a transfer request through the online portal. Thus, the new mechanism is intended to enable them to independently initiate the process of changing their unit or military formation.

The pilot program will last one year from the date the resolution takes effect. However, it may be terminated earlier—once martial law in Ukraine is suspended or lifted. The resolution took effect on November 14, subject to its official publication. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will coordinate the initiative. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Guard are also involved in implementing the project.

These agencies must establish an electronic data exchange between government information systems. This is necessary to ensure that the new transfer procedure works for both Armed Forces personnel and National Guard members. After the pilot program concludes, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will have two months to prepare reports for the Cabinet of Ministers. These reports will assess the project’s results and propose possible amendments to the legislation.

No separate funding has been allocated for the pilot program. It will be financed within the limits of expenditures already included in the state budget. Thus, over the course of the year, the government will assess how the new mechanism for submitting online transfer requests for military personnel functions. Based on the results of the pilot program, a decision will be made on whether to codify this procedure into law. This is outlined in Resolution No. 1426.

Ukraine’s main priority for this winter remains strengthening its air defense. Following the 37th “Ramstein” meeting, Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara stated that the contributions announced by partners will help strengthen air defense, particularly through the procurement of missiles under the PURL program. Ukraine also hopes to receive missiles for the Patriot and IRIS-T systems sooner, ramp up drone production, and attract investment in joint defense projects.