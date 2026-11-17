The minister emphasized that Russia may continue its massive attacks this winter, so protecting Ukraine’s airspace must remain the top priority. The contributions announced by partners will make it possible to strengthen air defense, particularly through the procurement of necessary missiles via the PURL initiative.

Separately, Khmara drew attention to Ukraine’s proposal regarding the exchange of missiles for the Patriot and IRIS-T systems. Kyiv is proposing that partners transfer a portion of the missiles from their stockpiles and, in return, receive those that Ukraine has already contracted for in the coming years. This would help avoid waiting for future deliveries and allow us to receive ammunition much faster. “We are proposing the following exchange: partners transfer missiles from their stockpiles to us, and in return receive those that we have already contracted for the coming years. This way, we’ll be able to get these missiles faster,” the minister explained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously addressed the meeting participants with this proposal. The discussion centers on missiles for the American Patriot systems and European IRIS-T systems, which are needed to intercept Russian air targets, particularly ballistic missiles.

Ukraine Needs Aircraft, Drones, and Ground Robots

During the meeting, the partners also discussed what weapons and equipment Ukraine needs to strengthen its defense. Among aviation needs, Khmara cited additional aircraft, trained pilots, weapons, and maintenance. Drone production remains an equally important area. Ukraine needs FPV drones, medium- and long-range strike drones, as well as interceptor drones to help counter Russian “Shaheds.”

Another area is ground-based robotic systems. There are plans to use them more actively to support Ukrainian units near the front lines. Such vehicles can deliver necessary supplies to troops, reducing the need for personnel to make risky trips into dangerous areas. According to Khmara, Ukraine has the capacity to increase its own production of drones, but this requires additional funding and support from international partners. Specifically, this involves investments in joint production and the establishment of enterprises that will work on the development and manufacture of defense products.

The minister emphasized that Russia is also actively developing its own military industry and investing significant resources in weapons production. Therefore, it is important for Ukraine not only to maintain its current pace but also to substantially increase drone production. “Russia is adapting and investing heavily in its military machine. Therefore, our goal is to double drone production. To do this, we need the support of our partners. This involves investments in joint production and the creation of joint ventures,” Khmara stated.

Ukraine is preparing for its defense needs in 2027

During the “Ramstein” meeting, participants also discussed military support for Ukraine for 2027. Among the key priorities is strengthening the ability to counter Russian ballistic missiles. This issue remains particularly pressing due to Russia’s regular missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Separately, Khmara spoke about the situation on the front lines. According to him, in recent months, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been liberating more territory than the Russian army is capturing. Furthermore, the minister stated that Russian troop losses are increasing every month. “Ukraine is demonstrating resilience on the front lines. In recent months, we have been liberating more territory than Russia is capturing. And every month, Russian losses are rising. Our goal is for Russia to lose more people than it recruits into the army,” he emphasized.

At the end of the press conference, the minister thanked partner countries for their military aid and pledged contributions. He specifically noted the support of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, British Defense Minister Wes Stritting, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Khmara emphasized that every decision made by our partners has practical significance for Ukraine’s defense. According to him, the allies now share a common understanding of how important a strong Ukraine is for the security of all of Europe. “A strong Ukraine means a strong Europe. Today, we share this understanding and have every opportunity to move toward concrete actions,” the minister concluded. Thus, among the main tasks Ukraine raised during the 37th “Ramstein” meeting were the accelerated delivery of air defense missiles, strengthening the air force, developing unmanned systems, and increasing domestic weapons production. Particular attention was paid to preparations for winter attacks and planning military aid for next year. Yevhen Khmara spoke about this in Brussels during a joint press conference following the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format.