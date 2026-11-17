According to the prime minister, Ukraine began the heating season on time, despite constant Russian attacks on the energy sector. As of now, most boiler rooms are already operational, and heat has been connected in nearly all regions. “Despite unprecedented Russian attacks on the energy sector, Ukraine began the heating season on time. As of today, over 96% of boiler rooms are operational, and heating has been connected to nearly 94% of residential buildings and 95% of social facilities,” Koretskyi noted.

The Prime Minister reported that he held a meeting with representatives of relevant ministries and agencies, as well as the heads of all regions. During the meeting, they discussed how the heating season is proceeding in the regions and the extent to which they are prepared for potential emergencies. Special attention was given to water supply and sewage systems. The government is committed to preventing disruptions to these services, especially if problems with the power supply arise due to shelling or accidents. A separate action plan has already been prepared for each region. Now the regions must implement the measures outlined in the plan.

Koretsky also emphasized the need to expedite the launch of distributed generation facilities that have already been installed. These are additional sources of electricity generation that help maintain the operation of critical infrastructure even in the event of problems with the centralized power grid.

In addition, the government is requiring the completion of projects to protect critical facilities and ensure backup power for heating and water supply systems. “We must accelerate the launch of already installed distributed generation facilities as much as possible and complete projects to protect critical infrastructure and provide backup power for heating and water supply systems,” the prime minister emphasized.

He added that the state is allocating the necessary funds for this work and expects the planned measures in the regions to be implemented on time.

At the same time, Ukraine is negotiating additional support with international partners. In particular, the government is working on an emergency winter aid package. Support from European Union countries is being coordinated by the European Commission. “Together with our international partners, we are working on an emergency winter aid package. Support from EU member states is being coordinated by the European Commission. Thank you all for your resilience,” Koretskyi said. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

On November 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call with government officials to discuss the situation regarding the restoration of electricity to residential buildings and connecting them to the heating system.