Mark Rutte emphasized that Ukraine is approaching its fifth winter of full-scale war. According to him, Russia continues to strike Ukrainian cities in an attempt to make life unbearable for the civilian population. Rutte welcomed the partners’ new commitments regarding military aid. These include additional support packages aimed at strengthening air defense and supplying missiles, ammunition, and drones. The meeting participants also announced the allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars under the PURL program.

According to the NATO Secretary General, allies have already channeled more than $10 billion through two mechanisms—PURL and the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system. “The allies have already allocated more than $10 billion through the PURL mechanism and the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system to meet Ukraine’s needs,” Rutte said.

He also noted that members of the Contact Group agree on the need to maintain the current level of military aid. In his view, this is important not only for Ukraine’s defense but also for future peace negotiations. A strong Ukrainian army must be one of the conditions for a just and lasting peace. Rutte specifically emphasized that once hostilities end, Ukraine must have sufficient forces and resources to defend itself against new aggression. “For any peace to be sustainable, Ukraine must be able to defend itself both now and in the future. To do so, it will need our support not only this winter but also in the future,” the NATO Secretary General stated.

He also mentioned changes within the Alliance. According to Rutte, NATO continues to evolve under the “NATO 3.0” model, which calls for strengthening the role of European countries and Canada. This also applies to support for Ukraine: it is these allies who are playing an increasingly prominent role in providing military aid. At the same time, the Secretary General called on European countries to distribute the costs of supporting Ukraine more evenly. He noted that currently, a few countries are shouldering a significant portion of this burden, so the contributions of other allies must increase.

Discussions on this issue will continue on Thursday, November 19, in Berlin during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. Rutte said that partners will once again discuss further assistance to Ukraine and the sharing of responsibilities among allies. The NATO Secretary General made these remarks at a press conference following the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), which took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels.