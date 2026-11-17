President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky. Among the main topics of discussion were investigations into cases related to the activities of the “Khimprom” group. The head of state stated that this case must end with the fair punishment of all those involved in criminal activity.

During the conversation, they reviewed the work of the Office of the Prosecutor General over the past two months—the time that has elapsed since Anton Kovalsky began serving as acting Prosecutor General.

Separately, the president and the acting prosecutor general discussed the investigation of criminal cases related to the activities of the “Khimprom” group. Zelenskyy emphasized that law enforcement agencies must see this work through to the end, and those involved in the crimes must be punished. “We must put a fair and decisive end to the history of this organization. The inevitability of punishment is a principle that must serve as the best response to the criminal activities of ‘Khimprom’ and those associated with this organization,” the head of state said.

Thus, Zelenskyy emphasized the need to complete the investigation and ensure that all those whose involvement in the group’s activities is proven are held accountable. At the same time, the president’s statement does not specify which specific “Khimprom” cases were discussed during the meeting, what stage the investigations are at, or whether new charges are planned to be announced in the near future. Zelenskyy announced the meeting with Kovalsky on his social media accounts.

Acting Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutsikiridze stated that in July 2026 he did not meet with SBU Major General Serhiy Duka to discuss unlocking the crypto wallets of the U420 network, which is linked to the “Khimprom” drug cartel.

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko stated that the “Khimprom” drug syndicate, which was exposed in 2018, was completely dismantled during his tenure, and its leadership was in custody; but after the change in leadership at the Prosecutor General’s Office, the suspects were released.

The leader of the Russian “Khimprom” drug syndicate, Yegor Burkin, nicknamed “The Mexican,” discussed the possibility of bribing then-Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko through his inner circle. In this way, the group’s members sought to prevent the initiation of a ban on the chemical compounds they used to manufacture narcotics.

Members of the “Khimprom” drug ring planned to earn up to half a million dollars a week in Kyiv. To do so, they intended to exploit loopholes in the law that allowed them to alter the chemical formula of a synthetic cannabinoid and sell it under the guise of souvenir products. This was stated by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko, who also spoke about threats directed at him and pressure on law enforcement leadership.

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