Since the beginning of 2026, law enforcement officials have notified 111 officials of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRSSCs) and the Military Medical Commissions (MMCs) that they are under suspicion. This involves 203 criminal cases concerning corruption offenses related to mobilization.

The total amount of documented illicit gains exceeds 811,000 U.S. dollars, 15,500 euros, and 885,000 hryvnias. In addition, law enforcement officials documented the transfer of two vehicles and vouchers for 1,800 liters of diesel fuel.

Among the most recent cases uncovered are the acceptance of money in exchange for influencing the transfer of a servicemember to a rear-area unit in Zakarpattia, a shooting incident involving a servicemember by a former deputy head of the Territorial Control Center in the Kyiv region; and the illegal removal of a man from the wanted list by altering data in the “Oberig” registry in Odesa.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, military personnel from the Territorial Recruitment Center were charged with acts of violence.

Three TCC officials were charged in connection with more than 120 fictitious mobilizations.

Read us on