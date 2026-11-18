On November 23 at 12:00 p.m., the heads of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), as well as detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, former SBU head Vasyl Malyuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, are summoned to a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission.

According to Commission Chairman Oleksiy Honcharenko, the decision was made following a statement by SBU Major General Serhiy Duka, who claimed on November 18 that the “Carthage-2” case was an act of revenge by NABU and the SAP.

The TSC intends to hear from the invited officials and obtain answers to questions that arose following Duka’s statements.

We should add that during the Temporary Investigative Commission meeting, General Duka stated that there is no conflict between the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. According to him, NABU is exerting pressure on the country’s political leadership.

As a reminder, General Serhiy Duka appeared at the meeting and answered specific questions. In particular, during the meeting, Duka stated that he had watched an interview with “The Mexican,” but is not personally acquainted with him.

NABU detained SBU General Serhiy Duka as part of a case involving bribes from call centers. The detention took place as part of the “Carthage” operation to expose a criminal organization whose members systematically paid bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

Earlier, a figure featured in NABU’s recordings related to the “Carthage” case, Yegor Burkin, known as “The Mexican,” gave an interview to blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko, in which he discussed the monthly turnover of call centers, their total number in Ukraine, and the need for protection for such businesses.

Burkin also explained how call centers in Ukraine are categorized by type of fraud. According to him, call centers are divided into 5–6 categories based on their activities. These could be call centers targeting banks—specifically, those that scam elderly people. They could also be call centers operating in the forex market. This isn’t fraud, but they’re looking for gamblers who want to make a quick buck. There are call centers for fortune-tellers, call centers for selling dietary supplements, call centers for pyramid schemes, and call centers for investment refunds.

In addition, “The Mexican” confirmed his voice on the recordings and clarified his remarks regarding the attack on investigative journalist Denis Bigus. “Denis Bigus did not receive a single threat directed at him. No action was taken against Denis Bigus. What I say in private conversations with anyone is of no consequence,” stated Vasyl Tymoshenko’s interlocutor.

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