A former deputy head of the Brovary District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support has been notified of charges in connection with the shooting of a soldier on the center’s premises and the subsequent tampering with physical evidence.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in October 2023, when the servicemember approached the center to request a certificate confirming his military registration status. Instead, an employee of the center suggested that he undergo a military medical examination, to which the man refused, explaining that he was already on active duty.

The deputy head of the TCC intervened in the ensuing argument. During the conflict, the official pulled out a “Fort” non-lethal pistol and shot the soldier in the right leg, causing him a moderate injury resulting in long-term health impairment.

Subsequently, to conceal the true circumstances of the incident, the suspect decided to fabricate physical evidence. He enlisted subordinates who were unaware of his intentions and ordered them to provide the investigation with a shell casing fired from another pistol of the same type.

Source: State Bureau of Investigation (DBR).

As a reminder, the Southern Operational Command is investigating a conflict between TCC military personnel and civilians in Vinnytsia.

Earlier in Odesa, a driver stabbed a TCC soldier with a knife and attempted to run him over with a car.

Prior to that, law enforcement officials charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident who, on October 19, opened fire inside the Pecherskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Military Service building in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

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