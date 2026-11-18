In the city of Shargorod, Vinnytsia Oblast, law enforcement officials caught the director of a driving school and the administrator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ regional service center accepting 15,000 hryvnias in bribes in exchange for passing the practical driving test. This was reported on November 18, 2026, by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the investigation, the head of the driving school demanded and received money from a student, promising to influence officials at the service center. An administrator at the service center was supposed to facilitate a passing grade on the exam; in turn, he was to make arrangements with the examiner in exchange for a promised share of the bribe.

After the complainant contacted law enforcement, both suspects were detained. During searches of the driving school and service center premises, authorities seized cash, the suspects’ bank cards, official documents, video recorders, and rough notes.

The detainees were notified that they are suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years, along with confiscation of property.

Source: Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center near Lutsk and at the home of its director.

Volodymyr Shevchuk, the head of the Lutsk Territorial Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, officially earns about 30,000 hryvnias per month. At the same time, he drives expensive cars registered in the names of relatives and is building a mansion near Lutsk.

Read us on