In the Shepetivka district, an indictment has been filed against a 41-year-old man suspected of illegally acquiring and possessing ammunition and explosives.

According to the investigation, he kept a grenade casing with a fuse, an electric detonator, and two TNT blocks weighing 400 grams each in a farm building.

In September 2026, law enforcement officers seized these items. An expert examination confirmed that the TNT blocks were capable of detonation.

The man is charged with the illegal handling of ammunition and explosive substances. The penalty under this article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office

In the Cherkasy region, a man stored a grenade launcher, TNT, and ammunition at a school.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, law enforcement officials are investigating the illegal handling of ammunition after a man mailed a grenade to his wife. According to the investigation, he illegally carried, stored, and transferred explosive devices. During an emergency search of his home, police discovered about ten grenades of various origins.

In Kropyvnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained an armed man who, while interacting with police, threw grenades at them and opened fire with an automatic weapon.

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