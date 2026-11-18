In the village of Stari Bezradychi in the Obukhiv district, a 33-year-old man illegally took possession of a GAZ-3507 truck. According to police, he was under the influence of drugs.

The suspect broke into the unlocked vehicle, started it with the key left inside, and drove off.

The truck was later found in a field near one of the settlements in the Fastiv district.

Police located the man and detained him. He had previously been convicted of property crimes.

He was notified that he is suspected of unlawful appropriation of a vehicle. The penalty under this article provides for up to 5 years of imprisonment.

Source: Kyiv Regional Police

In Ternopil, a fraudster posed as a police officer and swindled more than 30,000 hryvnias from a pensioner.

Earlier in Zakarpattia, two members of a criminal group—which had extorted millions of hryvnias and dollars from business owners and local residents in exchange for fictitious debts and the right to conduct business—were sentenced to long prison terms. The co-organizer received 8 years and 6 months in prison, and one of the perpetrators received 7 years and 6 months.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three young residents of the Kolomyia region were exposed; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

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