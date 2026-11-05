A resident of Volyn reimbursed the state nearly 5 million hryvnias in unpaid taxes

Prosecutors from the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office ensured that nearly 4.7 million hryvnias in unpaid taxes from a resident of the region were remitted to the state budget. The man voluntarily donated an additional 100,000 hryvnias to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It was established that between 2022 and 2025, the Volyn resident sold 14 unfinished construction projects located within the region for cash.

When finalizing the transactions, he declared and paid mandatory taxes only on the income from the sale of the land plots, effectively concealing the value of the real estate located on them from taxation.

As a result of these actions, the Volyn resident evaded payment of over 4.3 million hryvnias in personal income tax and nearly 360,000 hryvnias in military tax.

A pretrial investigation was launched into the intentional evasion of taxes on a large scale (Part 1 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the pre-trial investigation conducted by detectives from the Volyn Regional Branch of the State Bureau of Investigations, the damages caused were fully compensated.

In light of this, and as provided by law (Part 4 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), prosecutors filed a motion with the court to exempt the citizen from criminal liability. This was reported by the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office. More than 27 million hryvnias in unpaid taxes were returned to the budget. Since the beginning of 2026, 1.6 billion hryvnias in unpaid taxes have been returned to the state.

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