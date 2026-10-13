The video platform YouTube has blocked or removed another 39 channels in Ukraine that were spreading Russian propaganda. Among them are channels belonging to artists who support Russia’s war against Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The restrictions also affected the channels of Oleg Gazmanov, Nikolai Baskov, and other Russian performers, as well as channels for the animated series “Masha and the Bear,” which were distributed in various languages.

According to the CPD, the restrictions affected channels and playlists of Russian performers, as well as the propaganda animated series “Masha and the Bear,” which was available on the platform in various languages.

Specifically, access was restricted or the channels were completely removed for Oleg Gazmanov, Nikolai Baskov, Lolita, Dima Bilan, Basta, Mikhail Boyarsky, Shaman, Denis Maidanov, and other Russian artists and propagandists.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that it continues to cooperate with digital platforms to limit the spread of Russian propaganda in the information space.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Russia has ramped up a new disinformation campaign about secret SBU prisons, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Russian Telegram channels have launched a new wave of fake news about an alleged mass mobilization of women in Ukraine. Propagandists are spreading fake photos of draft notices and screenshots of correspondence, but these materials do not correspond to reality.

A video is being actively shared online in which Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk allegedly calls for “training Ukrainians with a stick.” In reality, the video is fake and, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation, was created using artificial intelligence.

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