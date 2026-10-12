Another 11 children have been returned from the occupied Kherson region

Eleven children were successfully returned to territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. Among them were seven boys and four girls ranging in age from 1 year and 4 months to 17 years.

The return took place with the assistance of the charity Save Ukraine as part of the presidential initiative “Bring Kids Back UA.”

According to Prokudin, the children endured pressure, threats, and coercion from the occupying authorities. In particular, a 16-year-old boy witnessed an armed attack by Russian soldiers in his own home. In the schools run by the occupying forces, children were forced to learn how to handle weapons and operate combat drones.

Another 17-year-old teenager was forced under threat to attend a Russian school and was later registered for military service. The family of an 8-year-old girl was threatened that she would be sent to an orphanage if she did not attend an educational institution under occupation.

Currently, all the returned children are safe and receiving the necessary assistance. Since the beginning of 2026, 219 children from the Kherson region have been successfully returned from the temporarily occupied territory.

Source: Kherson Regional State Administration

During August and September 2026, 41 citizens who had been in the temporarily occupied territories returned to Ukraine via the “Mokrany–Domanove” checkpoint in Volyn.

On August 19, Ukraine and Russia conducted their 77th prisoner exchange, during which Ukrainian citizens returned home. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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