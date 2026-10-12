Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine's state budget has fallen short of revenue by ₴50 billion, according to Marchenko

From January through September 2026, the General Fund of Ukraine’s state budget fell short of its projected revenue by nearly 50 billion hryvnia. Of this amount, 32 billion hryvnia was attributable to August and September. By the end of the year, the shortfall in tax revenue could reach about 70 billion UAH.

According to Marchenko, the economic situation remains challenging, and over the first nine months of 2026, Ukraine’s real gross domestic product showed nearly zero growth.

“According to data for the first nine months, the economy showed nearly zero growth in real GDP. From January through September, the general fund of the state budget has already fallen short of its planned revenue by nearly 50 billion hryvnias, of which 32 billion hryvnias were lost in August and September,” said Serhiy Marchenko.

According to estimates by the Ministry of Finance, by the end of 2026, the amount of uncollected tax payments could reach approximately 70 billion hryvnias.

Serhiy Marchenko cited the following as the main reasons for the decline in budget revenues:

shelling of enterprises and damage to businesses;

destruction of warehouses;

blockade of maritime routes;

a decline in consumer confidence.

At the same time, rising costs and disruptions to supply chains are exacerbating inflationary pressures.

According to the Minister of Finance, consumer prices rose by 2.1% in September 2026, and annual inflation accelerated to 10%.

Thus, a slowdown in economic growth, a decline in budget revenues, and rising inflation remain among the key economic challenges for Ukraine in 2026.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko made this statement during question time for the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

As a reminder, nearly 2 million hryvnias in penalties for violating the terms of contracts for the supply of goods for defense needs were credited to the state budget. The funds were collected following lawsuits filed by the Bila Tserkva Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Matters as part of the “Defense Interest” program.

Members of Parliament submitted 5,236 amendments to the government’s draft state budget of Ukraine for 2027. This is the largest number of amendments in at least the last 24 years.

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