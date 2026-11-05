164 people have been charged with torturing civilians in the Kherson region

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 164 occupiers and their accomplices have been brought to criminal justice for war crimes, torture, and the unlawful detention of civilians in the occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Throughout October, under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, charges were filed in absentia against two more members of the occupying forces: one of them subjected a civilian to torture and sexual violence in a detention center in Kherson, while the other tortured a resident of Oleshky with electric shocks.

Both are charged with violating the laws and customs of war, and one is additionally charged with treason. In addition, an indictment was filed against the commander of the Russian National Guard’s “Vyatich” special forces unit, who organized the abduction and beating of the deputy head of a village council in the Henichesk district for refusing to head the occupation administration.

Source: Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On November 1, Russia officially withdrew from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Moscow had acceded to the convention back in 1998.

Prosecutors from the Brovary District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv Oblast filed an indictment against two Russian military personnel. They are accused of cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of the laws and customs of war during the occupation of Kyiv Oblast.

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