President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Minsk Agreements did not provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees and failed to stop Russian aggression. According to him, concessions regarding Crimea only encouraged Russia to further occupy Ukrainian territories. The head of state made these remarks on November 24, 2026, in Chop during a meeting with community leaders at a session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

Zelenskyy recalled that after the occupation of Crimea, Ukraine received calls not to escalate the situation on the peninsula. According to him, the U.S. administration at the time also called the Office of the President and urged Ukraine to avoid escalation. However, as the head of state noted, this did not stop Russia. Subsequently, it continued its occupation of Ukrainian territories. Zelenskyy believes that past experience has demonstrated the danger of agreements that lack clear commitments and real safeguards. “It’s happened before: we withdrew (from Crimea—ed.), and we received calls—including from the U.S. administration—to the office where I am now (though at that time—ed., it wasn’t me), and they said, ‘There must be no escalation in Crimea.’ And what happened next? Another occupation of our territories,” the president said.

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Separately, Zelenskyy commented on the Minsk Agreements. He called the document humiliating and emphasized that it did not provide Ukraine with guarantees that could protect it from new aggression. “I know that some people like the Minsk Agreements, but what did they guarantee? The start of a full-scale war,” the head of state declared. According to the president, Russia could violate any agreements in which the terms and obligations of the parties are not clearly defined. Therefore, Ukraine must insist not merely on political promises, but on concrete and effective security guarantees.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is precisely strong guarantees that must prevent a repeat of Russian aggression. According to him, without clear protection mechanisms, no agreement can serve as a reliable foundation for lasting peace. The president articulated this position during a conversation with community leaders in Chop. The meeting took place as part of a session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are seeking to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible, preferably by January. At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv will not agree to peace at the cost of unacceptable concessions and will demand that Washington increase military support and impose sanctions against Moscow if no agreement is reached.

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