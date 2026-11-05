Zelenskyy Discussed with Andorra Assistance in the Return of Children Abducted by Russia

On November 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Samora possible assistance in the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. According to the head of state, Ukraine has already managed to return 2,790 children out of more than 20,000 who were illegally taken by Russia.

“We are working closely with the Vatican, countries in the Middle East, and our other partners. We have already managed to return 2,790 children out of more than 20,000 who were abducted. But each time, it presents challenges: locating them, verifying their identities, proving their cases, and bringing them home. And every time, Russia resists. We discussed with the Prime Minister what specific steps Andorra could take to help. We agreed that our teams will get in touch and work together,” the statement reads.

Zelenskyy also discussed with the Prime Minister Andorra’s potential to support Ukraine’s energy sector.

“I briefed him on the situation regarding Russian strikes and the consequences of these attacks. Any support for the energy sector now and throughout the winter can help our people. Thank you!” Zelenskyy emphasized.

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This was reported with reference to the head of state’s social media accounts.



Another 14 children have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Ukraine has verified more than 20,000 cases of child deportation.

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