Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian Defense Minister Martin Herrem, during which the two sides discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, new contributions to the PURL program, and the export of Ukrainian weapons.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the support and noted that the PURL program allows for the acquisition of ballistic interceptors; he also spoke about the implementation of the Drone Deal initiative. This agreement is expected to pave the way for the export of proven Ukrainian weapons to Estonia, which will provide Ukraine with additional funds for its defense. Teams from both countries agreed to promptly work out the details of such an export package. In addition, during the talks, they discussed reliable support for Ukraine on its path to the European Union.

The head of state announced this on Telegram.

Estonia has referred a dispute with Datasel S.R.L. regarding contracts for the supply of ammunition to Ukraine to the European Court of Arbitration in Strasbourg. The Estonian Defense Investment Center transferred advance payments totaling approximately 70 million euros to the company, but the ammunition was not delivered within the timeframes specified in the contracts.

Estonia will allocate 400,000 euros for urgent humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

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