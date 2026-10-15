Cutting off financial support for Ukraine is not in France’s interest, as French defense companies can draw on the Ukrainian military’s battlefield experience to develop their own technologies.

The head of state drew attention to the political risks that Ukraine may face over the coming year. According to him, a series of elections will take place in European countries over the next 12 months, in which pro-Russian parties may strengthen their positions.

Such a turn of events, Zelenskyy noted, could create many additional challenges for Ukraine, particularly regarding continued international support.

During the interview, journalists asked the president about French politician Marine Le Pen’s promise to cut off funding to Ukraine.

In response, Zelenskyy emphasized that France also has its own interests in cooperating with Ukraine. In particular, French defense companies are interested in the experience that Ukrainian military personnel are gaining during combat operations.

“This is mutually beneficial,” the Ukrainian president added.

Thus, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that cooperation with Ukraine is important not only for Ukrainian security but also for the development of the French defense sector.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with the Financial Times.

Earlier, the far-right French presidential candidate and de facto leader of the National Rally party, Marine Le Pen stated that if elected, she would demand cuts to the EU budget and refuse further EU and French financial support for Ukraine. She is also opposed to Ukraine’s EU membership.

In Paris, former French Prime Minister and presidential candidate Édouard Philippe stated that the proposals of his far-right rival Marine Le Pen regarding the European Union could undermine the bloc’s unity.

French presidential candidate and leader of the conservative “Republicans” party, Bruno Retailleau, called on the country to seek a reduction in its contribution to the European Union budget. He attributed this position to the difficult state of France’s public finances.

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